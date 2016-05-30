Nova Scotia municipal offices implement safety measures to reopen amid COVID-19

Several Nova Scotia municipalities that have been shut down since the province declared a state of emergency in March have either reopened their administrative buildings to the public or are planning to in the near future.

Officials in the Town of Trenton reopened with limited hours on Monday so some residents could pay their property taxes in person before the end of June.

But a number of municipal buildings have new restrictions to keep staff and the public safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Region of Queens Municipality, which also reopened on Monday, public access is limited to one set of doors. Only one member of the public is allowed inside the building at one time, unless the person needs assistance.

In the Municipality of Pictou County, officials also planed to reopen on June 1. Safety glass has been installed at customer counters, the seating has been removed and the number of people allowed in the foyer will be limited.

On the other hand, the Town of Pictou has what it calls a "slow reopening plan." The public will have access to its offices starting on June 8, but hours will be limited for the first week.

In the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, municipal staff returned to the building on Monday, but it will not be open to the public until June 15.

Others are taking an even more cautious approach. In Berwick, municipal staff will only resume working at the town hall on a full-time basis once the province lifts the state of emergency.

MORE TOP STORIES