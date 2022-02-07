Offices of 2 N.S. MPs locked down due to packages with 'chemical irritant'

The Nova Scotia offices of two MPs have been locked down after receiving packages containing what the RCMP call a "chemical irritant."

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall said a suspicious package arrived at the constituency office of Conservative MP Rick Perkins in Barrington Passage just before lunch Monday.

RCMP have locked down the municipal building where the office is located while they figure out how to safely evacuate the building and then deal with the package.

"The package itself is believed to contain a chemical irritant," Marshall said. "The provincial building has been locked down, and the parking lot and the whole area has been locked down."

Marshall said a second package arrived at the constituency office of Conservative MP Chris d'Entremont in Yarmouth Monday.

He said RCMP have responded there, and officers with specialized training and equipment have been dispatched to Yarmouth to assist.

Marshall said he's unaware of any injuries as a result of the two packages.

He said the investigation is still active, and part of that process is sending warnings to MPs' staff in other constituency offices in the province.

