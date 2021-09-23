N.S. woman sustains life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash

A woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being thrown from her motorcycle in a rural Nova Scotia community.

The RCMP in West Hants said the accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. AT on Highway 1 in Newport Corner, N.S., roughly 15 kilometres east of Windsor.

Police said the motorcycle had been travelling west on the highway when it left the roadway.

The motorcyclist, a 37-year-old woman from Ardoise, N.S., was airlifted to a Halifax hospital.

Highway 1 was shutdown for approximately three hours as police investigated.

