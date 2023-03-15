N.S. COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations decreased in February

Nova Scotia saw a decrease in positive COVID-19 PCR test results, deaths and hospitalizations in February compared to January, according to the province's epidemiologic summary for the month released Wednesday.

The summary noted 1,595 PCR positive results, 119 hospitalizations and 15 deaths from COVID-19.

Of the 15 deaths, 13 were people who were 70 or older. Five of the deaths were people who lived in long-term care facilities.

Age and lack of vaccinations "continue to be associated with severe outcomes," the summary noted, with people 70 and older being 29 times more likely to be hospitalized compared to people 18-49. The summary said people 70 and older are 28 times more likely to die compared to people 50-69.

"Nova Scotians who were unvaccinated or had not completed their primary series were hospitalized and died at two times the rate as those who received a booster within 168 days," the summary noted.

