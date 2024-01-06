Halifax's Mobile Food Market to open permanent location in Dartmouth

A room in St. Anthony's Church on Courtney Road in Dartmouth, N.S., has become the Mobile Food Market's new home.

With the goal of making food more accessible and affordable, Mandy Chapman, the non-profit's executive director, knew it was time for a permanent space.

"As the need grows in Nova Scotia and around the world, we recognize that we can't just operate out of a bus," she said.

The market will launch on Jan. 23, and run every Tuesday from 4:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

This is where rows of fresh produce and grocery items will be set up during the market. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

This location was chosen carefully as the north Dartmouth area has the highest rate of food insecurity in the province, Chapman said.

She said the community has many seniors, newcomers and people facing unemployment. There also aren't many grocery stores in the area, making healthy but affordable food hard to come by.

Chapman and Dean want the market to be a space where members of the community can gather and connect. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

"A lot of people are finding it harder and harder to make their food dollar stretch, or even put food on the table," said Chapman.

While anyone is welcome at the market, it's geared mostly toward people living in the community.

The market will carry a variety of items, from fresh fruits and vegetables, to eggs and bread. Prices will be up to 22 per cent cheaper than typical grocery stores, thanks to partnerships with a number of Nova Scotia businesses.

Chapman said the market will sell as much local produce as possible in order to help support Nova Scotia farmers.

Along with the Mobile Food Market, St. Anthony's hosts an array of other community services, including a Feed Nova Scotia food bank on Thursday evenings.

Jennifer Dean is the outreach co-ordinator with Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

Jennifer Dean, outreach co-ordinator for Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, the food bank has gone from 40 clients per week to around 120 since 2020. She hopes the market can act as an additional resource.

"I think people who can afford to buy their own groceries really do want to," said Dean. "They want that kind of independence and choice over what it is that they're eating and feeding their families. We're not always able to offer that in a food bank setting."

Dean is encouraging members of the public to volunteer at the market, especially those who will be patrons.

"I don't want to see people as providers and receivers of programming," she said. "We want to break down that barrier and allow people to just interact and build relationships."

Chapman and Dean are eager to get things up and running, and are planning for about 200 people to show up at the launch.

The market will be open every Tuesday evening starting Jan. 23. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC)

There will be music, free coffee and even a kid's corner with colouring pages, created by Chapman's 10-year-old daughter, Isabella. The women want it to be more than just a market, but a place for people to connect with one another.

"This is another way to bring people a dignified experience, and access to healthy food," said Chapman.



While the mobile market is settling down into its first permanent space, its Saturday pop-up markets will continue twice a month in Fairview and Halifax's north end.

MORE TOP STORIES