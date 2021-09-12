Search for missing swimmer resumes on Nova Scotia river

The search for a swimmer who went missing on a river in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley resumed on Sunday.

A news release from the RCMP says the 25-year-old woman was swimming from a dock with another woman on the Annapolis River near Middleton, N.S., just before 3 p.m. AT Saturday when both encountered difficulty with the current.

One woman made it safely to the dock and called 911, while the other woman was swept downstream.

A search was launched, but was discontinued after dusk. The search resumed Sunday morning with two inflatable boats taking part.

Middleton fire Chief Mike Toole said there was a helicopter assisting with the search on Saturday, but it was difficult to spot anything on the tree-lined river, which runs through Middleton.

Two boats scour either side of the Annaopolis River near Middleton, N.S., on Sunday in search of a 25-year-old woman who went missing while swimming on Saturday afternoon. (Submitted by Ian Swinamer)

On Saturday, crews scoured a stretch of the river to Lawrencetown, a village about 10 kilometres southwest of Middleton, said Toole.

The Annapolis River spans roughly 100 kilometres and empties into the Annapolis Basin, a sub-basin of the Bay of Fundy.

