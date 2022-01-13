Nova Scotia to bump up minimum wage to $13.35 an hour

Minimum wage in Nova Scotia will rise 40 cents to $13.35 an hour starting April 1, the province announced Thursday.

A news release said the government has accepted the recommended increase put forth by the Nova Scotia minimum wage review committee.

"The government has a role in setting a fair minimum wage rate and independent business owners have the option to set a competitive rate to attract and retain workers," Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said in the release.

The committee's recommendations also include a further increase to $13.60 on Oct. 1, and a path to a $15 minimum wage by 2024.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says he wants to speak with stakeholders before approving the minimum wage review committee's other recommendations. (Robert Short/CBC)

The province said it is seeking more stakeholder input before making a decision on those recommendations.

"I want to talk with the members of the committee and hear more from employees and businesses before taking action," said Houston.

A report released in November showed Nova Scotians need a much higher income than the current minimum wage of $12.95 to afford to live in this province.

The Nova Scotia branch of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives — an independent, non-partisan research institute — found the living hourly wage varies from $18.45 to $22.05, depending on location.

The numbers were calculated using a methodology that involved taking data from Statistics Canada and other sources to determine costs in a given community.

A budget was then created to determine how much income is needed in order to cover expenses, premiums and taxes.

The province said 31,400 Nova Scotians worked for minimum wage between April 2020 and March 2021, primarily in retail, followed by the food and accommodation industries.

