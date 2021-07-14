Death of man, 42, in Millbrook ruled a homicide

The RCMP in Nova Scotia say the death of a 42-year-old man from Sipekne'katik First Nation has been ruled a homicide.

Investigators were called to a home on Glooscap Drive in Millbrook, N.S., on Monday around 2:15 p.m. after reports of a sudden death.

Police say the man was found dead in the home.

The Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit is leading the homicide investigation with Millbrook RCMP.

The RCMP have appealed to the public for tips that could help in the investigation, and invited anyone with information to call the major crimes unit at 902-896-5060. Callers who want to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

