Husband, 83, dies with medical assistance after wife's court bid to stop him fails

A Nova Scotia man whose wife tried to stop him from having a medically assisted death has followed through with the procedure, which was delayed by court proceedings for the past two months.

Jack Sorenson of Bridgewater, N.S., died with medical assistance at the Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg, N.S., on Saturday at the age of 83, according to his obituary.

He was approved and scheduled for medical assistance in dying (MAID) this summer, but his plans were put on hold when his wife, 82-year-old Katherine Sorenson, applied to Nova Scotia Supreme Court to stop him.

Jack Sorenson had Stage III chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and was assessed with only 49 per cent lung capacity. In an interview in August, he said his shortness of breath caused him immense suffering.

Katherine Sorenson acknowledged her husband's suffering, but she said it was mental, not physical. She opposed his request for MAID because she said his wish to die was rooted in anxiety and mental delusions. She has also said she has a moral opposition to MAID.

The day before Sorenson's death, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal had rejected his wife's latest bid to block her husband's efforts.

Justice Cindy Bourgeois, who authored the decision on behalf of the three-judge panel, ruled that, with only rare exceptions, courts should not intercede if medical authorities have followed the proper procedures for assessing a patient's MAID request.

A divisive dispute in a long marriage

The Sorensons had known each other for more than 60 years and were married for 48. After Katherine Sorenson launched her legal efforts to stop her husband from accessing MAID, he moved out of their shared home and the couple stopped speaking.

A member of Katherine Sorenson's legal team told CBC that she had requested to see her husband before he died, but her request was not granted.

"She found out a few hours after his passing from the funeral home when they called to advise that they have his body," lawyer Kate Naugler said in an email.

Naugler said Katherine Sorenson penned her husband's obituary, which asks for donations to the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition in lieu of flowers. That organization has been paying her legal fees throughout her court challenge.

After last week's decision from the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, her lawyers said they had instructions to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. On Monday evening, Naugler said they still intended to pursue the appeal.

In addition to Jack Sorenson, the Nova Scotia Health Authority and Schelene Swinemar — a nurse practitioner with the health authority — were also listed as respondents in Katherine Sorenson's court challenge.

After her request for an injunction was dismissed by Nova Scotia Supreme Court, and dismissed again by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, Katherine Sorenson's husband went ahead with his MAID plans. (Anjuli Patil/CBC)

Sorenson remembered as great musician, teacher

Jack Sorenson's obituary said he was born May 3, 1937, in the small mining town of Wallace, Idaho.

Carrying a masters and a doctorate in music from the University of Washington at Seattle, he taught at Dalhousie University in Halifax from 1970-1974. Following that, he was a music producer for CBC for several years before he and his wife bought a restaurant in Mahone Bay on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

The couple ran two Mahone Bay restaurants over the years, selling the last one in 2003. He also taught private piano lessons, and many students and employees remember him with fondness for his kindness in encouraging them in their skills whether in music or cooking.

"Many good friends will miss Jack for his interesting, quirky, challenging ideas," the obituary said.

