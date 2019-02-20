Measles will make appearance in Nova Scotia, says province's top doctor

The province's top doctor says it is a certainty that measles will come to Nova Scotia in the coming weeks or months.

With increased numbers of cases of the contagious respiratory disease globally, in Canada and now in neighbouring New Brunswick, Dr. Robert Strang said exposure would most likely be related to travel.

"There's certainly been an increased likelihood of us eventually getting a case of measles from somebody travelling from another part of the world," said Strang, the province's chief medical officer of health.

"I think it's inevitable that we see measles."

Health officials are on heightened alert to watch for symptoms, he said.

The risk highlights the importance of vaccinations, said Strang.

People born between 1970 and 1991 in Nova Scotia likely only had a single dose of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine instead of two, he said.

"If you need to get another dose of MMR, get it. That's the best protection," said Strang.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, says it is inevitable measels will show up in the province in the next weeks or months. (Darren Calabrese/Canadian Press)

In 2017, two clusters of measles were reported in the province, but did not spread far, he said, which indicates a good underlying immunity in the population.

Some clinics have reported vaccine shortages, but Strang said new shipments will be arriving next week.

