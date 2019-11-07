Massage therapist acquitted of 9 sex assault charges, convicted of assault

A Nova Scotia massage therapist will be sentenced in September on a single assault charge.

But Martin Huybers, 54, has been acquitted of the nine sexual assault charges that he faced.

Huybers went on trial in November 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to sex charges involving eight women.

One woman testified Huybers assaulted her when she went to his Elmsdale, N.S., wellness centre in July 2014. She told court she went to RCMP after hearing police were investigating other complaints against the Upper Nine Mile River, N.S., man.

Judge Catherine Benton acquitted Huybers of sexual assault earlier this month, but found him guilty of the included offence of assault.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 23 in provincial court in Shubenacadie, N.S.

