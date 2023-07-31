Committee overseeing N.S. mass shooting recommendations to post regular update

A committee that will oversee the changes recommended by Nova Scotia's mass shooting inquiry is to meet no more than four times a year and provide updates at least twice a year.

Terms of reference released Monday by the federal and Nova Scotia governments say the panel will be chaired by retired judge Linda Lee Oland and will hold its first meeting in September.

The committee has been granted a three-year term that could be extended, while the chair will serve for one year and is to help find a replacement to serve for the remaining two years.

The joint federal-provincial public inquiry investigated the April 18-19, 2020, mass killing of 22 people and released its final report in March with 130 recommendations to ensure accountability.

At least two representatives from families of victims or survivors of the mass shooting shall sit on the 12-person panel, according to Monday's news release.

The committee's work is to be carried out with a trauma-informed, victim-centric approach, while discussions and meeting materials can't be made public without the committee's approval.

The founding chair is to receive a per diem of $1,250, and committee members are to receive a per diem of $800, while government and police members won't be paid.

