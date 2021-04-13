Nova Scotia to mark 1st anniversary of mass killing with memorial race, special ceremony

Nova Scotia is honouring the victims of last year's mass killing with a memorial race, special ceremony and moment of silence on Sunday — exactly one year after the tragedy.

On April 18-19, 2020, a gunman disguised as a Mountie torched homes and killed neighbours, acquaintances and strangers in what would become one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

Twenty-two people were killed over a period of 13 hours — including a 23-year veteran of the RCMP, a pregnant continuing-care assistant and a 17-year-old girl.

The rampage started in the rural community of Portapique, located about 95 kilometres north of Halifax, before the shooter was killed by police at a gas station in Enfield, south of Portapique and about 32 kilometres north of the capital.

The tragedy has weighed heavily on Nova Scotians, as questions have gone unanswered as to what happened during that fateful weekend .

But on Sunday, Nova Scotians will come together — virtually and in-person — to remember the lives that were lost.

The Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society, a volunteer group formed in the aftermath of the killings, has organized a memorial race and a private gathering for the families of the victims and special guests on Sunday.

The day will begin at 7 a.m. AT with marathons throughout Colchester County. Participants will start their races in either Portapique or Masstown before finishing at Victoria Park in Truro.

Proceeds from the marathons will go toward installing a permanent memorial for the victims.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

The private ceremony, featuring political leaders, spiritual teachers and musicians, will begin at 3 p.m. AT with a province-wide two minutes of silence.

Although the ceremony is closed to the public, a livestream of the event will be available on the CBC Nova Scotia website, CBC Nova Scotia's Facebook page, on CBC Gem and on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen.

Coverage will continue with a CBC News special called Stronger Together, which will explore how the people and communities most affected are moving forward after the tragedy.

The special will be carried live starting at 6 p.m. AT on CBC TV throughout Atlantic Canada, the CBC Nova Scotia website, CBC Nova Scotia's Facebook page, on CBC Gem and on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen.