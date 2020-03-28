Nova Scotia says 61st COVID-19 death in province was man in his 70s

Nova Scotia announced on Thursday the 61st COVID-19 death in the province.

The death is of a man in his 70s with an underlying health condition. He was not a resident of a long-term care home. The man was from the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone, a region that covers the Halifax area, West Hants and East Hants.

No new cases of the virus were reported by the province on Thursday. The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 893 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

As of Thursday, the province reported 1,058 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 995 recoveries and 61 deaths.

Based on the latest data, there appears to only be two active cases of the virus in the province. But Nova Scotia Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang has said there may be delays that result in the data not reconciling, although the province has said it is working to improve this.

The Nova Scotia government said the only long-term care home with active cases of COVID-19 is Northwood in Halifax: three residents and one staff. Fifty-three of the COVID-19 deaths in the province have happened at the home.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's COVID-19 map for June 4, 2020. (Nova Scotia Health Authority)

Symptoms list

The list of COVID-19 symptoms recently expanded. People with one or more of the following updated list of symptoms are asked to visit 811's website:

Fever (chills, sweats).

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Muscle aches.

Sneezing.

Nasal congestion/runny nose.

Hoarse voice.

Diarrhea.

Unusual fatigue.

Loss of sense of smell or taste.

Red, purple or bluish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers that do not have a clear cause.

