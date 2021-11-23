More than 1,000 public sector workers placed on leave due to vaccine mandate

More than 1,000 public sector workers were forced to go on leave from their jobs this week as Nova Scotia's mandatory vaccination policy came into effect.

The mandate, which affects key sectors including health care and education, as well as the civil service, came into effect on Dec. 1. The province released figures Friday afternoon representing the impact as of Dec. 2.

The number of employees placed on leave for each sector is as follows:

29 at the IWK Health Centre.

323 with Nova Scotia Health.

179 in long-term care.

96 in home care.

6 in adult day programs.

174 in education.

2 in correctional services.

4 in emergency health services.

91 in the disability support program, and child and youth caring program.

0 in hearing and speech.

59 in daycares.

93 in the provincial civil service.

An additional 1,923 people have not reported vaccination status or need to provide more information, but were already on leave for another reason.

More than 99 per cent of public sector workers have reported receiving at least one dose of vaccine.

In a news release, Premier Tim Houston said he was "very proud" of the Nova Scotians who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, especially in light of the new omicron variant.

"The few in both mandates who didn't get vaccinated have made their choice," said Houston. "It's unfortunate they are no longer in the workplace, but I'm glad they won't be putting patients, students, seniors and other vulnerable people at risk."

Earlier this week the province warned that vaccine-related staffing shortages could cause disruptions to school bus services in the Halifax area, and that existing staff shortages in long-term care could be exacerbated.

