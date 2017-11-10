N.S. man faces trial next fall on 40 alleged sex offences

A 60-year-old Nova Scotia man will go to trial next fall on charges relating to 40 alleged historical sex offences involving five people who were young girls at the time of those alleged offences.

James Michael Snow appeared by video in Windsor provincial court on Friday morning to enter not guilty pleas and set trial dates.

His trial is now scheduled to begin on Sept. 9, 2022 and carry on for 10 days, off and on, until Nov. 4.

But Snow's lawyer told Judge Chris Manning that she would be trying to get the charges split into three different trials. The Crown is opposed to that idea.

A hearing on that severance application is set for April 2022.

Alleged offences between 1985 and 1997

The charges against Snow cover alleged offences from 1985 through to 1997 in locations in Walton in Hants County and Spryfield in suburban Halifax.

Snow remains in custody for now, although his lawyer told the judge she reserves the right to apply for bail at some later date.

In March, Snow was acquitted in provincial court in Dartmouth of sex offences against a child.

In 2017, he was convicted of a single count of indecent exposure.

Snow is also facing charges in Truro where he has elected trial by a justice of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court. He has a pre-trial conference on those charges set for next month.

