N.S. man who sexually assaulted child arrested in Manitoba

A Nova Scotia man convicted of sexually assaulting a child has been sentenced to nine years in prison following his arrest last month near the U.S. border in Manitoba.

In April, investigators with the Winkler Police Service in Winkler, Man. — a city about five kilometres north of the U.S. border — received information that there were two hitchhikers in the area and that one was from Nova Scotia.

The previous day, officers in that city had located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Nova Scotia. The vehicle was also associated with a wanted Nova Scotia man.

The RCMP say the hitchhiker was quickly located, identified and arrested.

Police believed the man was attempting to cross into the U.S. based on information and evidence they have gathered.

Two Nova Scotia Mounties flew to Manitoba and brought the man back to Nova Scotia.

Man facing more charges

The sexual assault charges dated back to 2020. The man from Colchester County was also charged with motor vehicle theft and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He recently appeared in Truro provincial court and was sentenced to more than nine years in prison for the sexual assaults and failure to comply with an undertaking.

He'll appear in court again later this month in relation to the motor vehicle theft.

In an interview, Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay commended the Manitoba police officers for their work in identifying and locating the man, saying they were "at the top of their game."

There is a publication ban in effect. No additional information is being released.

