N.S. man arrested for firing shotgun to scare raccoons off his roof

A man in Hammonds Plains, N.S., is facing firearms charges after trying to scare raccoons off his roof by firing a shotgun.

Halifax District RCMP responded a call of shots fired around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, according to a news release.

While in the Skye Crescent area, they heard another shot and were able to locate where the shots were coming from.

Police say they arrested a 70-year old man with a firearm outside his home. He told them he was shooting to scare raccoons off his roof.

RCMP Sgt. Andrew Joyce said the gun the man was using was a shotgun, and he had a number of other "non-restricted" firearms that were seized from his home.

The man was arrested for careless use of a firearm. He was released from custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

