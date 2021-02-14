Nova Scotia man, 57, dies in ATV crash

A 57-year-old Nova Scotia man has died after an ATV crash on Saturday.

At 11:45 a.m., Port Hawkesbury RCMP responded to a report of an ATV crash on Mill Street in Mulgrave, according to a release.

Officers found an injured man in the roadway when they arrived.

Paramedics took the Mulgrave man, the lone occupant of the ATV, to hospital, where he later died.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

