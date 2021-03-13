Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Missing Mineville area man found dead

The search for a missing 52-year-old man in the Mineville area is over. Police say the man was found dead in a wooded area Saturday afternoon.

Police say the death does not appear suspicious

Haley Ryan · CBC News ·
Search and rescue crews looked for a missing 52-year-old man from Lake Echo in the Mineville area on Friday. He was found dead Saturday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A 52 year-old Mineville area man has been found dead two days after he went missing.

The man was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Friday, and had last been seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Lake Echo.

About 80 people including ground and air rescue crews had been called in to search for him.

The man's pickup truck was found on the Mineville Road, at an entrance to a trail in Mineville.

RCMP and search and rescue crews responded to the Mineville area on Friday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A provincial Lands and Forestry helicopter that helped with the search on Friday was back again on Saturday. A Halifax Regional Police dog team was also involved with the search, while Halifax Transit pitched in by providing a bus as a warming station for crews on Saturday.

The man's body was found in a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to police.  

The death is not suspicious, but RCMP say the investigation is continuing. 

