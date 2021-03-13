Missing Mineville area man found dead

A 52 year-old Mineville area man has been found dead two days after he went missing.

The man was reported missing around 10:30 a.m. Friday, and had last been seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday in Lake Echo.

About 80 people including ground and air rescue crews had been called in to search for him.

The man's pickup truck was found on the Mineville Road, at an entrance to a trail in Mineville.

RCMP and search and rescue crews responded to the Mineville area on Friday. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

A provincial Lands and Forestry helicopter that helped with the search on Friday was back again on Saturday. A Halifax Regional Police dog team was also involved with the search, while Halifax Transit pitched in by providing a bus as a warming station for crews on Saturday.

The man's body was found in a wooded area Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The death is not suspicious, but RCMP say the investigation is continuing.

