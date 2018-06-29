Nova Scotia man fined after $35K in undeclared jewelry found in luggage

A Nova Scotia man has been handed a $7,500 fine after tens of thousands of dollars in undeclared jewelry was found in his luggage at Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

The Canada Border Services Agency says Blaire Vincent Martell pleaded guilty in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday to evading the payment of duties and taxes on three pieces of jewelry.

The agency says on March 24, Martell and his wife arrived at the airport after being out of the country for four weeks, and had a combined declaration of under $300 in goods.

Bracelet, 2 rings went undeclared

During an examination of their baggage, officers found a bracelet and two rings that were purchased while outside of Canada, valued at approximately $35,000.

Martell was fined $7,500, and if he wants the jewelry back, he will have to pay the Canada Border Services Agency a civil penalty of $17,334.

The agency is warning travellers to truthfully declare their purchases when returning to Canada.

"People who smuggle jewelry to avoid paying duties and taxes should be aware they can face severe penalties," Dominic Mallette, the agency's acting director of enforcement and intelligence, said in a news release.

"We will continue to be vigilant in prosecuting those who purposely evade duties and taxes."

