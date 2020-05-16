Skip to Main Content
Cape Breton man, 57, dies in ATV collision
Nova Scotia·New

Waycobah RCMP investigating incident that happened in West Lake Ainslie

CBC News ·

A Cape Breton man has died after a fatal ATV collision Friday evening.

Waycobah RCMP are investigating the incident that happened in West Lake Ainslie, according to a release.

At 7 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a single ATV near a home on Cameron Road.

The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

