Cape Breton man, 57, dies in ATV collision
A Cape Breton man has died after a fatal ATV collision Friday evening that happened in West Lake Ainslie. The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Waycobah RCMP investigating incident that happened in West Lake Ainslie
A Cape Breton man has died after a fatal ATV collision Friday evening.
Waycobah RCMP are investigating the incident that happened in West Lake Ainslie, according to a release.
At 7 p.m., police responded to a collision involving a single ATV near a home on Cameron Road.
The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
MORE TOP STORIES