N.S. man charged after hit and run leaves woman seriously injured

A man from Indian Brook, N.S., has been charged with impaired driving after a police say a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident.

The RCMP say the pedestrian was struck on Church Street in the community of Indian Brook around 12:05 a.m. Saturday.

A 51-year-old woman, who was walking home at the time, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by paramedics. The driver fled the scene.

The RCMP say they later found a damaged vehicle nearby that matched the description given to police.

The driver, a 35-year-old man from Indian Brook, was arrested and allegedly provided breath samples twice the legal limit.

The man is facing multiple charges including impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm while being over the legal blood alcohol limit, and failure to stop after an incident causing bodily harm.

The man has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Truro provincial court on May 3.

