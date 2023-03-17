N.S. man charged with drunk driving in fatal crash in Digby County

Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 35-year-old man with impaired driving causing death following a fatal collision in Digby County in December 2022.

The crash on Highway 217 in Roxville occurred just three days before Christmas. RCMP said at the time that a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions when they hit head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the panel van, a 57-year-old man from Bayview, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.

In a release Friday, police say investigators enlisted the help of the RCMP forensic lab to determine the injured man's blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit.

The man was arrested earlier this week and charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing death. He was also charged with driving while prohibited.

He's free on conditions until his next court appearance next week.

