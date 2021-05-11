Man, 53, dies after pickup truck crash in Yarmouth County

A 53-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle crash in southwestern Nova Scotia.

RCMP said in a release that at about 8:40 a.m. Monday, they were notified of a collision on Melbourne Road near Melbourne, about 10 kilometres outside Yarmouth.

Yarmouth RCMP, fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene. They found a damaged pickup truck that had left the road, gone into a ditch and rolled onto its side.

The driver, a 53-year-old man from Yarmouth County, was trapped underneath the truck. He later died at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.

