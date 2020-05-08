Nova Scotia lost 50,000 jobs in April amid COVID-19

Fifty thousand jobs were lost in Nova Scotia in April, reflecting the devastating economic impact of the first full month of public health orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Full-time employment plummeted in the province by 38,000 positions in April, while there were 11,800 fewer part-time jobs, according to the Statistics Canada monthly Labour Force Survey released Friday.

The unemployment rate rose to 12 percent from nine percent in March. The dismal data picks up where March left off, when Nova Scotia shed 25,000 jobs compared to February.

Four out of five jobs lost in April were in the services sector, where 13,000 wholesale and retail trade jobs disappeared. Accommodation and food services lost 11,000 jobs.

Construction and manufacturing accounted for almost all of the jobs lost in the goods-production side of the provincial economy. Employment in each fell by 4,700 jobs.

In Halifax, 12,500 jobs were lost compared to March, with the unemployment rate rising from 6.8 to 8.9 per cent.

Statistics Canada said the results released Friday reflect labour market conditions during the week of April 12 to April 18.

By then, the COVID-19 economic shutdown had been fully implemented across Canada.

Following a drop of over one million in March, employment in Canada fell by nearly two million in April, a decline Statistics Canada said is unprecedented.

