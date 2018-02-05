Nova Scotia to hire bedsore specialists for long-term care

Nova Scotia is hiring specialized clinicians to help with prevention and treatment of bedsores in long-term care.

Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness says five clinicians will be hired — one central co-ordinator, and one wound-care consultant for each of the four health zones — to consult on complex and challenging wounds.

They'll also provide education on prevention and management, and information on wound-care products.

The new program, jointly funded by the provincial and federal governments, will cost $675,000 for the first year and has an estimated ongoing annual cost of $660,000.

This comes two years after the issue of bedsores in long-term care came into the spotlight with the death of a 40-year-old woman who died of complications from an infected pressure ulcer. Chrissy Dunnington's death sparked a criminal investigation, and provincial tracking of bedsores.

The province began a pressure injury initiative to standardize practices in long-term care following Dunnington's death.

The health department said Friday that since then there have been education sessions held across the province, homes have received pressure-reduction mattresses and other equipment, and a pressure-injury toolkit on best practices was developed.

Health Minister Zach Churchill said in a news release the new program is an extension of the work that began in 2018.

