Province reports long list of COVID-19 exposures as record 63 new cases announced

Nova Scotians who were at more than 20 possible COVID-19 exposures sites across the province are being asked to self-isolate in most cases as they await test results.

Nova Scotia's health authority reported a long list of possible exposures Saturday night, mostly in the central health zone where community spread of the virus has been a concern as cases rise.

The province reported a record 63 new cases on Sunday for a total of 263 active cases. It is the highest single-day increase for Nova Scotia since the pandemic began.

There were 52 cases announced Saturday for a two-day total of 115.

The previous highest number of new cases in a day was almost exactly a year ago on April 23, 2020 when 55 cases were announced.

Anyone who worked at or visited any of these locations should book a COVID-19 test on the self-assessment website or by contacting 811, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms.

Following their new direction to not list "low-risk" locations" in the central zone, everyone who was at the following locations during the listed times now needs to self-isolate while they await test results.

Second Cup Dartmouth Crossing at 49 Gale Terrace, Dartmouth on April 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 30.

at 49 Gale Terrace, Dartmouth on April 16 from 5:30-7 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 30. Pleasant Street Diner at 101-205 Pleasant St., Dartmouth on April 16 from 1-2:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 30.

at 101-205 Pleasant St., Dartmouth on April 16 from 1-2:45 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through April 30. Millstone Public House Dartmouth at 250 Baker Dr., Dartmouth on April 17 from 1-3 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1.

Dartmouth at 250 Baker Dr., Dartmouth on April 17 from 1-3 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1. Capital Sports Bar at 6300 Lady Hammond Rd., Halifax on April 17 from 5:30-11. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1.

at 6300 Lady Hammond Rd., Halifax on April 17 from 5:30-11. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1. Cole Harbour Optometry at 6 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth on April 19 from 9:20-11 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 3.

at 6 Forest Hills Pkwy., Dartmouth on April 19 from 9:20-11 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 3. Halifax Shopping Centre at 7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax on April 19 and April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4.

at 7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax on April 19 and April 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4. La Frasca at 5650 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax on April 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4.

at 5650 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax on April 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4. Italian Market at 6061 Young St., Halifax on April 21 from 11:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 5.

at 6061 Young St., Halifax on April 21 from 11:40 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 5. CHKN Chop at 6041 North St., Halifax on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 5.

at 6041 North St., Halifax on April 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 5. Cromwell Guardian Pharmacy at 1800 St Margaret's Bay Rd., Timberlea on April 21 from 8:30-10 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 5.

at 1800 St Margaret's Bay Rd., Timberlea on April 21 from 8:30-10 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 5. Fit4Less at 650 Portland St., Dartmouth on April 21 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6.

at 650 Portland St., Dartmouth on April 21 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6. Lawton's Halifax Shopping Centre at 7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax on April 20 and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6.

Halifax Shopping Centre at 7001 Mumford Rd., Halifax on April 20 and 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6. Old Triangle Pub at 5136 Prince St., Halifax on April 22 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6.

at 5136 Prince St., Halifax on April 22 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6. Halifax Transit Bus #3 travelling from Halifax Shopping Centre to Dartmouth Terminal on April 19 between 8 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between noon-1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4.

travelling from Halifax Shopping Centre to Dartmouth Terminal on April 19 between 8 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and April 20 between noon-1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4. Halifax Transit Bus #10 travelling from Dartmouth Terminal to Westphal on April 19 between 8-10 a.m. and between 4-6:30 p.m. and April 20 between noon-1:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 4.

One Halifax site goes a step further. Those who were at the following bar during the listed times are required to self-isolate, get tested and continue self-isolating for 14 days, even with a negative test result:

Roxbury Urban Dive Bar at 1743 Grafton St., Halifax on April 19 from 8-11:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 3.

There were also multiple possible exposures in the eastern and northern zones where people also need to self-isolate while awaiting test results, including:

Irving Big Stop at 13239 Trans-Canada HWY, Havre Boucher on April 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 2.

at 13239 Trans-Canada HWY, Havre Boucher on April 18 from 6-7:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 2. Jungle Jim's Stellarton at Exit 24, 127 N Foord St., Stellarton on April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 3.

Stellarton at Exit 24, 127 N Foord St., Stellarton on April 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 3. Mother Webb's Steakhouse at Exit 35, Trans Canada Highway, Antigonish on April 22 from 3:30-5:10 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6.

at Exit 35, Trans Canada Highway, Antigonish on April 22 from 3:30-5:10 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6. Membertou Sport & Wellness Centre at 3W4, 95 Maillard Street, Membertou on April 17 from 6:15-10 p.m. and April 18 from 12:45-5:15 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 2.

at 3W4, 95 Maillard Street, Membertou on April 17 from 6:15-10 p.m. and April 18 from 12:45-5:15 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 2. Le Gabriel Restaurant and Lounge at 15442 Martin St, Cheticamp on April 22 from 9:30-11 a.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 6.

Sydney also had two exposures where anyone who attended these locations do not have to self-isolate while they await test results, unless they have symptoms:

NSLC at 248 Prince St., Sydney on April 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1.

at 248 Prince St., Sydney on April 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1. Sobeys at 250 Prince St., Sydney on April 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 1.

Another flight exposure was also announced. Anyone who was on the plane in these specified rows and seats should book a COVID-19 test, and all other passengers should continue to self-isolate as required.

Air Canada Flight 8782 from Toronto on April 19 (7 p.m.) to Halifax (9:30 p.m.) Passengers in rows 22-27, seats C,D and F. Anyone exposed may develop symptoms through May 3.

To search by exposure site name or area, anyone can also visit the provincial database here.

Testing ramped up in Cape Breton

The health authority is also offering additional asymptomatic testing in Sydney on Sunday and Monday in response to the recent increase of potential COVID-19 public exposures and the heightened demand for testing, according to a release.

The testing site will be located in the cafeteria of the Cape Breton Regional Hospital at 1482 George St. To access the site, people should park in the back or side parking lots of the hospital, and enter through the rear entrance.

This clinic is available for all ages, and drop-ins only from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You will be required to register upon arrival, and registration closes at 3:30 p.m.

Dates and times may be extended depending on demand.

More school cases announced

The province announced five new school-related cases Saturday evening. It wasn't immediately clear whether these cases were part of Saturday's initial case numbers.

In a release, officials confirmed cases at Caledonia Junior High and Prince Andrew High School in Dartmouth, Citadel High School in Halifax, and Breton Education Centre in New Waterford.

There was also a case connected to Astral Drive Elementary, which was one of more than two dozen Dartmouth-area schools closed last week due to concerns over COVID-19.

Students in the Prince Andrew family of schools, which includes Caledonia Junior High, will switch to at-home learning until May 10.

Citadel High School students will also switch to at-home learning; according to the release, families will receive an update on Sunday about when the building will reopen.

Students from the Breton Education Centre will learn from home until April 29 while a deep cleaning takes place.

Atlantic Canada case numbers

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases Saturday for a total of 23 active cases. One person is in hospital with the virus.

New Brunswick reported eight new cases on Saturday. There are 136 known active cases. Eight people are in hospital, including three in intensive care.

P.E.I. announced no new cases Friday for a total of 11 active cases. One person is in hospital.

