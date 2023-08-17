Report says Nova Scotians spend one-third of grocery money on local food

Research commissioned by the province says Nova Scotians are spending about one-third of their grocery budgets on food that is produced locally.

Dalhousie University professor Sylvain Charlebois led the study with a goal of setting a baseline figure for local food consumption.

"Nobody really knew and nobody had any data. So … we had to develop a methodology to assess exactly how localized the Nova Scotian diet actually is," Charlebois said in an interview.

Charlebois and his fellow researchers surveyed over 500 Nova Scotians, asking how much of their food spending was local, excluding restaurant and takeout food.

Researchers say consumer demand is the main driver of local food capacity. (Pugwash Farmers' Market)

The survey was done three times last year, in January, April and October, with results ranging from 27 per cent to 34 per cent.

The survey done in April was included in a research paper published in a peer-reviewed journal called Foods .

Consumers overestimate local consumption

In that paper, Charlebois notes that the findings "predominantly portray the consumer's perspective as opposed to reflecting actual consumption patterns."

Food distribution and policy expert Sylvain Charlebois led the study into local food consumption in Nova Scotia. He says it could take decades to push local food consumption to a 'desirable place.' (David Laughlin/CBC)

In an interview, Charlebois said bias in consumer perspectives was a big challenge. He said not everyone defines local the same way, and people tend to overestimate how much local food they consume because of fallible memories and the social desirability of local products, Charlebois said.

He said he selected the most conservative estimate in his analysis of the data because of those factors.

Nova Scotia Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow said he was pleased with the results, which surpass a previous government goal of reaching 20 per cent local food consumption by 2030.

"We want Nova Scotians to choose local when they're buying their food. It benefits the economy, it benefits our agricultural community and benefits the environment as well," he said in an interview.

Greg Morrow is Nova Scotia's agriculture minister. He says he's encouraged by results of a survey that reported Nova Scotians spend about 30 per cent of their grocery budgets on local food. (Robert Short/CBC)

Morrow said he wants to encourage Nova Scotians to buy more locally, but he did not have a specific target.

"We're always looking at ways to extend seasons, enhance local food production. So I think it's just to continue the good work that we've done over the last two and a half years and to see how high we can get that number," he said.

Could take decades to reach ideal

Charlebois said it would be ideal for Nova Scotia to reach 50 per cent local food consumption. He said consumer demand is the main driver, and if people ask for more local products from retailers, the agriculture industry's capacity will grow to accommodate demand.

But he cautioned that change will not happen quickly.

"I think we have a long way to go before we get to a desirable place as a province. And when I say a long way to go, I mean decades."

Charlebois said he was keen on the province's idea of a loyalty program for local products, called Nova Scotia Loyal, which Tim Houston's government proposed during the 2021 election campaign. That program is still in development.

