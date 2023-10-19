N.S. Liberals call for increased breast cancer screening in new bill

Having endured chemotherapy treatments and becoming physically and mentally exhausted, Rafah DiCostanzo knew she wanted to prevent other breast cancer patients from suffering the same fate.

The MLA for Clayton Park West was diagnosed about six months ago. Since then, she learned that women with denser breasts are at higher risk for breast cancer, and that supplementary screening can help detect cancer earlier.

"What's important is saving women's lives and not having to go through this," said DiCostanzo in a phone interview, after returning home from a chemotherapy treatment session.

"If we can save one woman or a few women from reaching the chemo stage, I would do anything to. I don't wish this on anybody."

DiCostanzo virtually tabled a bill Thursday at Province House that calls for women with dense breasts to have supplemental cancer screening such as an ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

Breast density is a term that describes the relative amount of glandular tissue, fibrous connective tissue and fatty breast tissue as seen on a mammogram, according to the U.S. National Cancer Institute.

Dense breast tissue can obscure cancer in a mammogram image. (Submitted by Dense Breasts Canada)

The institute says dense breast tissue has relatively high amounts of glandular tissue and fibrous connective tissue and relatively low amounts of fatty breast tissue.

That can make a mammogram — an X-ray used to screen for cancer — more difficult to interpret because dense breast tissue and abnormal breast changes such as tumours both show up as white areas.

Breast density is categorized A through D — with C and D being considered dense breasts.

The act would ensure all patients with category C or D breasts are provided with a referral to receive an examination by ultrasound or MRI within six months of their annual mammogram.

Advocates have long pushed for supplemental screening for women with dense breasts.

Best practices already in place: minister

Jennie Dale, executive director of Dense Breasts Canada, said supplementary screening has led to earlier detection of breast cancer, leading to better outcomes for some patients.

"Ultrasounds can find cancers earlier in dense breasts, when they are small and have not spread to the nodes, giving women a better chance at avoiding chemotherapy and mastectomy and a better chance at survival," Dale said in a news release from the Liberals.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said Nova Scotia already has best practices in place when it comes to breast cancer screening. She said breast density is one risk factor for breast cancer, but not the only one.

"The clinical evidence will continue to emerge, and based on recommendations from our clinical experts in this field, we'll move forward accordingly," said Thompson at the legislature.

"If it is clinically indicated, it will be something we will look at in the future."

A news release notes that the act builds on a policy change in 2019 from the then-Liberal government that made Nova Scotia the first province in Canada to use software that assesses breast density and automatically shares results on a woman's mammogram report.

