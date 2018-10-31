Former N.S. Liberal Party president who just resigned has law licence suspended

A lawyer who resigned as president of Nova Scotia's Liberal Party on Tuesday has been suspended by the province's barristers society.

Jason Boudrot from Port Hawkesbury is a partner at Boudrot Rodgers. The Nova Scotia Barristers' Society issued a statement Wednesday saying Boudrot's practising certificate has been suspended, but they offered no reason as to why.

Boudrot resigned as president of the Liberal Party's board earlier this week citing personal reasons.

He's been suspended from practising law until further notice.

According to the law firm's website, Boudrot was called to the bar in 1996, and handles mostly real estate, wills and estates, and corporate cases.

CBC News reached out to Boudrot Rodgers but didn't immediately receive a response.