N.S. RCMP charge 95-year-old man in historical sexual assault case

Nova Scotia RCMP are appealing for the public's help in tracking down potential victims of sexual assault involving a 95-year-old man from Nictaux Falls in the Annapolis Valley.

Police have charged Leonard Gaudet with one count of sexual assault on a female. The charge relates to an alleged offence that happened sometime between 1967 and 1969 when the girl was under the age of 10.

Investigators believe there may be other potential victims and they're urging anyone with information to come forward.

Gaudet is scheduled to make his first court appearance on the charge next month in Annapolis Royal provincial court.

MORE TOP STORIES