House leaders want 'hybrid' spring sitting of Nova Scotia Legislature

The only legislature in Canada not to have sat during the pandemic may start the upcoming spring sitting a whole new way on Tuesday.

The House leaders for the three parties in the Nova Scotia Legislature are seeking unanimous approval to hold a "hybrid" sitting, in which most MLAs would join the proceedings virtually, and only 12 representatives would be allowed to take their seats in the legislative chamber.

The proposal has gone out in an email from the clerk of the House, James Charleton, to all 51 members of the Nova Scotia House of Assembly.

According to the message, obtained by CBC News, each of three caucuses would be allowed up to three members to sit in person. The two Independent MLAs at Province House, Alana Paon and Hugh MacKay, would also be able to attend, as would the Speaker, Liberal Kevin Murphy.

"A hybrid proceeding will minimize the number of persons in the Legislative Chamber to prevent the spread of COVID-19, while permitting Members appearing virtually to participate as fully as they would when appearing in the Chamber," wrote Charleton.

Others needed in the chamber would include a clerk or deputy clerk, the sergeant-at-arms, as well as legislative pages and a member of the House of Assembly operation staff.

The legislature is scheduled to resume sitting on Tuesday. Without all-member approval, 15 MLAs would have to take their seats to propose debate on the proposal, which would need 48 hours notice to debate.

That would delay the work for the House until at least Thursday where the motion would be put to a vote and likely pass, given it is being put forward by all three caucuses.