Nova Scotia legislature to prorogue until 2021

Nova Scotia MLAs will meet for a single day in December to discontinue the current session of the legislature, and start a new session in 2021 after the Liberal party chooses a new premier.

Nova Scotia has the only legislature in the country that has not met since the start of COVID-19 — a fact that has been much criticized by the opposition.

Premier Stephen McNeil argued Friday that he's been answering to the public throughout the pandemic. He held news conferences most days during the first wave.

Further, he said it "made no sense" to have the house sit and set policy direction during a leadership race.

"[The new leader] will have the opportunity to set their own mark on their government and they'll do that in the spring," McNeil told reporters.

House to sit in February

The House of Assembly will return for a new session on Feb. 16, 2021 with a speech from the throne. That's 10 days after the Liberal party is due to vote for a new leader, who will automatically become the next premier.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the government was showing disrespect to Nova Scotians by proroguing, and "evading the scrutiny of the public."

"There is a fundamental thing about democracy that the premier clearly does not understand and it is this: Stephen McNeil is not the government of Nova Scotia," Burrill told reporters Friday.

When the House of Assembly meets on Dec. 18 to prorogue, it will wipe the order paper clean of any bills that have been tabled but not passed since the current session started in the fall of 2018. Those include 165 bills from opposition members, and one government bill — the Biodiversity Act.

House leaders from each of the three parties have been preparing to return to the legislature under public health protocols since the summer. Some legislative committees that were on pause through the spring and summer have since resumed.

