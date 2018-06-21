Nova Scotia to grant temporary release to some inmates amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nova Scotia is granting temporary release to some inmates during the COVID-19 pandemic to mitigate the virus's spread within jails.

The province announced Wednesday it would grant temporary absences, with no fixed end date, to 41 people serving intermittent sentences.

These sentences are typically served only on weekdays, with weekends in the community, or vice versa.

"The person serving the sentence continues to live at home and work in the community most of the time so they can work and fulfil family obligations," the government said in a news release.

Courts can order intermittent sentences to anyone serving 90 days or less in provincial jails.

Advocates in Nova Scotia have been calling for a slew of changes to the correctional system in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, including temporary release of some inmates.

Sheila Wildeman, a law professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax and chair of the East Coast Prison Justice Society, told CBC's Information Morning intermittent inmates pose a serious risk to all inmates because they act as vectors for bringing the virus into jails.

"We worry that there will be significant numbers of deaths in corrections settings with the COVID-19 virus and that many of these deaths will have been preventable," Wildeman said earlier this week.

The province had already cut off all visits to jails to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, there are three confirmed and nine presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

