Nova Scotia using infrared scanners to detect hot spots at wildfires

The Nova Scotia government announced Saturday that it has started using helicopters and infrared scanners to find hot spots at wildfires in the province.

In a news release, the province said the scanning would be done between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. AT, depending on the weather. It expects the scanning could take up to a week to complete and said this will help ground crews extinguish the fires.

The helicopters are from the Department of Natural Resources.

The largest wildfire is in Shelburne County, which is estimated at 23,525 hectares.

The province said the fire isn't growing, but it isn't under control.

The province said the fire is being fought by about 90 DNR firefighters along with 40 firefighters and support staff from the Department of National Defence.

