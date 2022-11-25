Influenza cases continue to rise in Nova Scotia
Province's Respiratory Watch Report notes 673 new cases between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3
Nova Scotia reported 673 new cases of influenza for the reporting period between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3.
This is up from the 524 cases of influenza in the previous reporting period from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26.
In the latest report, the province said 94 people were hospitalized, including 10 people who were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). The province also reported three deaths.
To date for the 2022-2023 flu season, there have been 1,653 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza.
There have also been 251 hospitalizations, with 17 ICU admissions and 15 deaths. CBC News has asked for clarification on the total number of deaths for this flu season since the province reported eight deaths the previous week and, if there were only three new deaths this week, the total should be 11.
The deaths include people who tested positive for influenza, but influenza may not have been a major contributing cause of death or hospitalization.
