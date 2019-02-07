Nova Scotia reports 686 new cases of influenza in latest report

Cases of influenza continue to rise in Nova Scotia.

According to the province's Respiratory Watch Report covering the period between Dec. 4 and Dec. 10, there were 686 new cases of influenza A, with 100 hospitalizations and eight admissions to the intensive care unit.

These numbers are slightly higher than the previous reporting period between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3, when the province reported 673 cases of influenza A, with 94 hospitalizations and nine intensive care admissions.

To date for the 2022-23 flu season, there have been 2,355 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza.

There have also been 340 hospitalizations, with 25 ICU admissions and 25 deaths.

The deaths include people who tested positive for influenza, but influenza may not have been a major contributing cause of death or hospitalization.

There is a discrepancy in the number of deaths reported by the province. Last week, 15 deaths were reported for the whole season. That total has since risen to 25, though only eight new deaths have been reported between periods. The province has said the discrepancy is due to a lag in reporting.

Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health, is expected to provide an update on all respiratory viruses on Friday.

