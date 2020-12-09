Provincial spending on inclusive education to end with millions left over

Nova Scotia earmarked $15 million in this year's budget to support inclusive education in the province's public schools, but spending will stop with millions of dollars left over.

The Department of Education says some of its spending plans were dashed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A spokesperson pointed to professional development and other training being put on hold as an example.

Violet MacLeod said so far $7 million has been spent on inclusive education and the province expects that once related salaries are fully paid out, the total amount spent for the 2020-2021 fiscal year will be $11.5 million.

The remaining $3.5 million from this year's budget will roll over and be available to spend next year.

As a result of having to cancel many professional development programs this year, MacLeod said a redesign is underway to put training modules online. They may be ready "as early as this year and after COVID-19," MacLeod said via email.

Nova Scotia has budgeted $15 million for inclusive education for each of the past two years in response to a 2018 report from the Commission on Inclusive Education . Most of the money in years past has been used to hire specialized support staff like speech language pathologists, teaching assistants and guidance counselors.

Last year 173 new positions were added to the system , and 191 the year prior. This August, Education Minister Zach Churchill said about 85 new inclusive education hires had been made for September . Some hiring was postponed to give teachers and school administrators a chance to assess students, anticipating different needs or wider gaps may have emerged as a result of the spring shutdown during the first wave of COVID-19.

Last week, Churchill told reporters those determinations were still to be made.

"We are getting to the end of our first assessment period, so we're going to take some time to look at the needs of the system from a data perspective and see what additional supports are going to be needed," Churchill said.

His department followed up to say some additional inclusive education hiring had been completed since the summer, bringing the total to more than 100, but also conceded the spending would fall short of the original plan.

