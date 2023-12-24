2 dead after house fire in New Glasgow

Two people were found dead after a house fire on Saturday in New Glasgow.

New Glasgow Regional Police say they are investigating following the fire on Pleasant Street. No further information has been released about the fatalities.

Police, fire and ambulance responded to a report of a house fire just after 1 p.m., according to a media release from New Glasgow police.

Const. Ken MacDonald, a public information officer with the force, said the residence was full of smoke and engulfed in flames when emergency services arrived. He said firefighters subsequently discovered two bodies inside the building.

"It's very unfortunate that this happens this time of year," MacDonald said. "It's been very difficult to find the location of the family members at this time."

MacDonald said police and investigators remained at the scene Sunday morning.

MORE TOP STORIES