Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia honours 4 men with Medal of Bravery
New

Nova Scotia honours 4 men with Medal of Bravery

This year's recipients include Bruce Knocton of Milford, Paul Rowe of Chester Basin, Jules Dufour of Halifax, and Kevin Tough of West Pennant.

This year's recipients include Bruce Knocton, Paul Rowe, Jules Dufour and Kevin Tough

The Canadian Press ·
Bruce Knocton, from Milford, N.S., chats with Hugh Laurence, chair of the Medal of Bravery advisory committee, right, as Premier Stephen McNeil, left, looks on in Halifax on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. Knocton, a deputy with the Nova Scotia Sheriff Services, helped save a woman trapped in her burning car after a head-on collision and was awarded a Medal of Bravery. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Four Nova Scotia men were honoured Tuesday for their heroic actions, receiving the province's Medal of Bravery during a ceremony at the legislature.

This year's recipients include Bruce Knocton of Milford, Paul Rowe of Chester Basin, Jules Dufour of Halifax, and Kevin Tough of West Pennant.

Knocton, a deputy with provincial Sheriff Services, came upon a head-on collision near Truro, N.S., on Oct. 12, and helped save a woman who was unconscious in a burning car.

Paul Rowe was enjoying a cup of tea with his wife Nov. 3, when he responded to a crash in the ocean near his home that saw him help pull a woman to safety from a submerged car.

Dufour and Tough, who didn't know one another, were responsible for rescuing a young man and two pets after knocking down the door of a burning home in Halifax on March 7.

For the past 11 years, the province has awarded its bravery medal to people who have risked their lives protecting the lives and property of others.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|