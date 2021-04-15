How Nova Scotia plans to commemorate the 1st anniversary of April's mass killing

This Sunday marks the first anniversary of the mass killing in Nova Scotia that left 22 people dead.

The province will be honouring the victims with a memorial race, a private ceremony and a moment of silence.

On April 18-19, 2020, a gunman disguised as a Mountie torched homes and killed neighbours, acquaintances and strangers in one of the deadliest mass killings in Canadian history.

"Last April, an unthinkable tragedy broke our hearts and shattered lives," Premier Iain Rankin said in a news release Thursday.

"As we observe the one-year mark of those senseless events, I hope Nova Scotians will take time to remember our fellow Nova Scotians who were taken from us, as well as the injured and the families whose lives were forever changed."

The release said a provincewide moment of silence will be observed at 3 p.m. AT on Sunday.

The Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society has also organized a memorial race and private gathering for the families of the victims and special guests on Sunday.

The day will begin at 8 a.m. AT with runs in and around Truro and Colchester County. The society said spectators are welcome along the course route with physical distancing, but won't be allowed at the start or finish lines.

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

Proceeds from participants will go toward installing a permanent memorial for the victims.

The society will also be hosting a private ceremony for the families of the victims and special guests.

The ceremony is closed to the public but a livestream will be available on the CBC Nova Scotia website, the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook and on CBC Gem.

Coverage will continue with a CBC News special called Stronger Together at 6 p.m. AT. The special will be carried live on CBC TV throughout Atlantic Canada, the CBC Nova Scotia website, the CBC Nova Scotia Facebook and on CBC Gem.

