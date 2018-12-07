Inquiry into N.S. Home for Colored Children ends victims' silent suffering

A restorative inquiry into abuse at the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children has broken the silence of survivors and validated their stories, says a former resident as the process that launched more than three years ago nears its end.

"A lot of us have lived our lives in silos, we suffered in silence," Tony Smith, who is also a co-chair of the council leading the inquiry, said Friday in Halifax.

"A lot of people went to their graves never being vindicated for the harms that are being done ... didn't want to bring any kind of negativity to the black community"

A final report into an inquiry of abuse at the Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children will be released in March 2019. (CBC)

Speaking at the third and final update on the progress of the inquiry, Smith recalled his own personal experiences as a fair-skinned black child bounced between orphanages.

"When I went to the home at the age of five, they said that after a few weeks, 'You don't belong here. You're not black, you're white,'" he said.

"So they put me into a white orphanage and after being there for a few weeks, they said, 'You're not white, you're black' and you have to go back to the coloured home. It was very clear that racism played a major role."

The provincial government announced the inquiry in June 2015, after issuing a formal apology to former residents of the home.

The third phase of the inquiry focuses on planning and action. A final report is due in March.

Gathering with other former residents on a regular basis to talk has given them a voice as well as a sense of pride and self-worth, said Smith.

The Nova Scotia Home for Colored Children restorative inquiry is in its third and final phase. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"Before, it was very taboo to talk about your experience living in the home and people would not speak about it," he said.

Now, he said children and grandchildren of survivors want to know the stories and document them.

Class-action lawsuits were launched by former residents against the home and the provincial government, which eventually ended in settlements totalling $34 million for about 330 people.

Pamela Williams, the other co-chair of the council and the chief judge of provincial and family courts, said changes are happening within various departments and agencies "in real time" to address some of the inquiry's findings to date.

"This inquiry has never been about focusing on easy places to attribute blame," Williams said. "We've always strived to gather a deeper understanding of the circumstances and contexts and structures in place that have contributed to the story of the home."

More than 1,000 children lived in the orphanage from 1921 to the 1980s. (CBC)

The home opened in Dartmouth in 1921. Residents of the orphanage suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse by staff over a 50-year period, until the 1980s. More than 1,000 children passed through the home.

"In the beginning, there was good intention to provide care for African-Nova Scotian children who were not welcome in white orphanages," Williams said.

"There was good intention on the part of the black community, the AUBA [African United Baptist Association], some humanitarian social justice white folk, as well.

"But because of the way the systems were structured at the time — a very Eurocentric, middle-class, white, idealistic system of living ... it caused decisions to be made that reflected racist views without even sometimes knowing that that was happening."