Nova Scotia hits one week without new COVID-19 case

It's been one week since Nova Scotia reported a new case of COVID-19.

There is still one known active case in the province.

One person remains in hospital in intensive care, according to a release from the Department of Health and Wellness.

The last case was announced a week ago and involved an essential worker from the province's western zone who had travelled outside of the country.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority completed 841 Nova Scotia tests on Monday.

The province has recorded 93,644 negative test results, 1,087 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths since March.

The latest numbers from around the Atlantic bubble are:

New Brunswick reported no new cases and six active cases Tuesday;

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case and two active cases Monday;

P.E.I. reported no new cases and one active case on Friday.

Symptoms

Anyone with one of the following symptoms of COVID-19 should visit the 811 website to see if they should call 811 for further assessment:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Anyone with two or more of the following symptoms is also asked to visit the 811 website:

Sore throat.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.



MORE TOP STORIES