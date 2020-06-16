Nova Scotia hits 7 days with no new COVID-19 cases

Nova Scotia has gone a full week with no new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab in Halifax completed 355 tests on Monday and no new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health.

"Today marks our seventh day in a row with no new cases of COVID-19. Each and every Nova Scotian has made sacrifices to get us to this place," Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release Tuesday.

"And while we can all be pleased with our progress, it's vital we remain vigilant. Please continue to follow all guidelines and do everything you can to keep our province safe."

So far, 997 people have recovered from the virus and there are now only two known active cases out of the 1,061 positive cases.

The two people with active cases are both in hospital, one of them in intensive care.

(Nova Scotia government)

There are no active cases at any licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia.

So far, there have been 49,398 negative test results and 62 deaths.

Symptoms list

People with one or more of the following COVID-19 symptoms are asked to visit 811's website: