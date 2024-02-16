Content
Nova Scotia·New

Man, 43, dies in single-vehicle crash in Digby County

A Meteghan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1 in Digby County early Friday.

Driver was ejected from the car when it left the road, police said

CBC News ·
Police sirens, which are flashing red and blue.
A Meteghan man has died in a single-vehicle crash. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A Meteghan, N.S., man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 early Friday.

According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a crash at 12:33 a.m. in Meteghan.

The release said a car travelling east left the road and ended up in a ditch.

A 43-year-old man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.

 

