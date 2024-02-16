Man, 43, dies in single-vehicle crash in Digby County
A Meteghan man is dead after a crash on Highway 1 in Digby County early Friday.
Driver was ejected from the car when it left the road, police said
A Meteghan, N.S., man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 early Friday.
According to an RCMP news release, emergency services responded to a report of a crash at 12:33 a.m. in Meteghan.
The release said a car travelling east left the road and ended up in a ditch.
A 43-year-old man, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was ejected upon impact and pronounced dead at the scene, the release says.
