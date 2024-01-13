Woman, 42, dead after car collides with deer in New Glasgow

A 42-year-old New Glasgow woman is dead after her car struck a deer and was then hit from behind by a transport truck on Friday, according to an RCMP news release.

According to the release, emergency services responded to a report of a collision on Highway 104 in New Glasgow at 5:40 p.m.

The woman who was the only occupant of a Honda CRV was travelling eastbound when the collision occurred, the release says.

She was taken to hospital in Halifax by air ambulance but later died.

The driver and only occupant of the truck, a 61-year-old New Brunswick man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call them at 902-485-4333.

