Man, 63, dies in head-on crash on Highway 103

A 63-year-old man from Musquodoboit Harbour died after a head-on collision on Highway 103 in Lunenburg County early Saturday.

It was the first of two incidents that closed Highway 103 between exits 6 and 7.

Police, fire and EHS responded to a two-vehicle crash just before 1 a.m., according to an RCMP media release. Officers learned upon arrival that a Suzuki SX4 travelling west veered over the centre-line and collided with a Ford F150.

RCMP say the driver and sole occupant of the Suzuki was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup truck had serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

Highway 103 was closed for several hours and then reopened.

The road was closed again Saturday morning so an air ambulance could respond to a separate multi-vehicle collision. The highway reopened the second time at 11:30 a.m., according to Nova Scotia RCMP on X, previously known as Twitter.

