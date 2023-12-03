Man, 33, dies in single-vehicle crash near Berwick

A 33-year-old man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Berwick, N.S.

Kings District RCMP, fire and EHS responded to a report of a crash around 8:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, RCMP officers learned that a car had gone off the road, striking three power poles.

The driver and sole occupant of the car was ejected from the vehicle, according to an RCMP release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is underway.

