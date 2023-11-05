Merigomish motorcyclist, 66, dead after single-vehicle crash in Pictou County

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on Highway 4 in Pictou County on Saturday.

Police, fire and EHS responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Broadway just before 4:30 p.m AT, according to an RCMP media release. Officers learned the motorcycle left the road and collided with a power pole.

A 66-year-old Merigomish man was the sole rider of the motorcycle, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Highway 4 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

An RCMP investigation is ongoing.

